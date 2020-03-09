Bonham Middle School Science Olympiad Team heads to state

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bonham Middle School students’ futures are looking pretty bright when it comes to STEM education.

“It’s so exciting because there are so many fields of science and you find one that fits every single kid,” Bonham Middle School teacher, Kimberly Irving said. “It is the neatest thing to see in the world when they light up when you finally get something that they’re interested in.”

Irving, who teaches science, STEM, and coding at the school, said that type of spark recently led the Science Olympiad Team’s third-place win at a regional competition. Now the team is looking ahead.

“We are trying real hard at nationals, we were four points away from it last year,” Irving said.

The team meets daily for 45 minutes. They focus on certain STEM skills to keep them in the competition.

“It’s kind of just a little bit of everything some people are working on chemistry, some people are working on birds, some people are working on bird calls, some people are working on builds like boom and lever,” student Ariane McMillen explained.

Besides building planes and structures, students say the real reward is building those life-long friendships.

“I get to see some of my friends I get to work with some of my friends and it’s exciting because we both share the same interest,” McMillen added.

“We’re all going through the same thing we help each other out whenever we’re struggling and we’re always together when we go to a competition,” another student added.

The team will compete at state on April 24th at Texas A&M University.

