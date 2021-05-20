WATCH LIVE: Bomb team on-scene at BSA Healthcare, threat limits visitors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Bomb Squad is on-scene at the BSA Healthcare, assisting security, according to the Department.
According to BSA, “At approximately 10am this morning, local authorities made us aware of a potential threat made to the hospital. We are working with the officers and, out of an abundance of caution, are limiting visitor access to the hospital at this time. The health and safety of our patients, employees and community continues to be our highest priority. We will inform you when the hospital is again accessible to all visitors.”
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
