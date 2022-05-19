AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- According to a Facebook announcement, the Bomb City Hotrods will be hosting a car show and fly in called “Props and Pistons” on Saturday, June 25, from 9 am to 2 pm at Tradewind Airport, located on 4105 Tradewind St.

The announcement said the event will raise money for Hope Lives Here, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans.

Registration will be from 7 am to 9 am. The cost is $20 cash for a car entry and free for aircraft. The organization said that donations are welcome for public entry.

For more information on the event you can contact Sean Slover at 806-220-1030.