Bomb City Bassfest helping local non-profits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many non-profits right now are not able to hold fundraisers for much-needed money.

Saturday, 806 Autoworks and West Texas Linings presented the First Bomb City Bassfest to help two local non-profits.

Cody Prather, owner of West Texas Linings said all the proceeds will go towards CASA of Amarillo and Family Support Services.

Raffle tickets, entry into the car show, bass competition, and sales from various clothing items like masks are included. They were also taking donations.

Prather and Bryan Turvaville, the other organizer of the event who owns 806 Autoworks said the event came together as both have been wanting to do a car show or bass competition for a while.

A bass competition is where people compete to see who has the loudest bass in their vehicle.

Prather said its important to give back to the community in some way during this time.

“You know from the lookout, I would hope we could get $1,000 to $2,000. I don’t know it could be more than that, that would be an unbelievable blessing,” said Prather.

Prather said they would like to make this an annual event.

“With everything going on, everything is on mess and been canceled. Them being able to go out and raise money, they haven’t been able to do that with the regulations that are in place. So to be able to do that and step into that position and help, even if it’s just a tiny, tiny little bit to help fill that void, anything to help,” said Prather.

Prather said 23 cars registered for the car show and 15 cars entered the bass competition throughout the day.

Prather said the turnout for Bassfest was incredible.

Prather said to think about non-profits and how the pandemic has affected them and their fundraising efforts and find out how to help when you can.

To see how you can help CASA of Amarillo and Family Support Services, you can click the links provided.

