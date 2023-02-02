AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo said that ongoing trench repairs on Bolton Street are expected to impact traffic beginning Friday.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the repair project is expected to include the area of Bolton Street between I-40 and SE 27th Ave. The contractor will close one cross-street intersection at a time to complete this portion of the project, beginning on the west side of Bolton Street from I-40 to SE 27th Ave.

Officials stressed in the release that two-way traffic on Bolton Street will be accommodated during the repair. The repair project is expected to be completed this summer.

“Motorists should be aware of closed intersections, narrowed lanes, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones,” the release said. “Residents may need to use alternate routes throughout the project due to temporary intersection closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.”

For more information, or if individuals have questions surrounding the project, they are asked to visit the project’s website, call 806-378-9334 or email construction@amarillo.gov.