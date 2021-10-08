Boil water notice lifted for Sanford

SANFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Sanford announced Friday that its boil water notice has been lifted.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the town of Sanford issued a boil water notice Thursday after the city shut off the water to fix a water line. This comes after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the water to be boiled before consumption because of the risk of bacteria and other microbes.

TCW Supply informed the city of Sanford Friday that the “necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water” has been made, the release stated. The water is now safe to be used for drinking water and human consumption purposes.