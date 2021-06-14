UPDATE: Body of missing man found in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The body of a missing man was found in Curry County, New Mexico, after his vehicle was found in Clovis.

Greg Balboa, 23, was last seen on June 11, and has been the subject of an ongoing investigation with the Levelland Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.

According to an update from the Levelland Police Department, Balboa’s body was found by Curry County Deputies. “We are asking that the public keep the Balboa family in prayer as they go through this difficult time.”

The Levelland Police said that it, Curry County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Rangers are continuing with the investigation.