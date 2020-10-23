Body of missing 19-year-old found in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A missing 19-year-old has been found dead in Randall County.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by Amarillo Police regarding a possible homicide in a rural area of the county.

RCSO said information led APD to the eastern part of Randall County in an area off FM 1258. Jonathan Mullins’ body was found in that area.

An autopsy was ordered and was conducted in Lubbock.

The death is considered a homicide and is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800.

