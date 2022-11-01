CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train crash near north 24th street in Canyon that resulted in one death on Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. Monday night on a call of a person being hit by the train.

Deputies reported that a body was found, however, they do not have any information on the identity.

The department said that the incident is currently being investigated.