AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, and of course, Rudolph, but the leader of this sleigh into Amarillo, was a 400,000 pound locomotive.

All aboard Amarillo!

The local BNSF team converted the Amarillo facility into a winter wonderland for plenty of people recently, including BNSF employees, their families, first responders, the City of Amarillo, and more than 100 students from the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.

Each train car was named after BNSF executives past and present, and some famous subdivisions throughout the BNSF system.

The cars were part of BNSF’s “Executive Fleet” decked out with Santa Claus, his helpers, Christmas carolers, food prepared by BNSF’s culinary team, and holiday music.

BNSF employees dressed up as characters from the iconic “Polar Express” film.

We couldn’t get video inside the cars because of regulations, but trust us, these bad boys were nice.

While the special was in town, BNSF made donations to the Maverick, Amarillo Police and Fire departments, Toys For Tots, and area children in need.

After its Amarillo stop, the train departed for Topeka, Kansas.