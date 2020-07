UPDATE: On Monday, July 13 at 6:35 p.m. TFS said the #BlueCreekFire in Moore County is estimated to be 4,500 acres and 60% contained.

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire in Moore County known as the #BlueCreekFire is estimated to be 4,500 acres and 40% contained.