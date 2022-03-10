AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the springtime just around the corner, Blue Bell Ice Cream has announced the release of its new ‘Peachy Peach’ flavor in grocery stores Friday.

The new flavor is described by Blue Bell as a “peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches.”

“Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice cream parlor, said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell, “We introduced this flavor in 2012, but only in the 3-gallon size that you see at parlors. It has never been available for purchase in grocery stores. We want to share this delicious flavor with even more people. It is a great addition to our in-store lineup.”

“If you love milkshakes we highly recommend you try one made with our Peachy Peach Ice Cream,” Breed said, “This flavor has done so well for ice cream parlors and restaurants because it is the perfect base for a great-tasting milkshake.”

Blue Bell detailed that Peachy Peach is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time and the company still offers fresh fruit flavors including, Cherry Vanilla, Strawberry, and Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores

visit the Blue Bell website.