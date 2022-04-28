AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What a spring treat! Blue Bell Ice Cream just released the new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload, a milk chocolate ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces, Blue Bell described in a news release.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!”

Blue Bell detailed that the new flavor is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time, and Bride’s Cake, “a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing” is also available to enjoy.

In addition, Blue Bell said that Southern Blackberry Cobbler, a creamy ice cream with blackberry flavor and pie crust pieces and a blackberry swirl, is set to soon return to stores in the half gallon size.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores

visit the Blue Bell website.