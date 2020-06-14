BLM protest in Panhandle, Texas

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In recent weeks, our area has seen Black Lives Matter protests in several towns, including Amarillo and Canyon. Today in Panhandle, a group of protestors took to the streets to protest for change.

Sunday, a group of Black Lives Matter protestors assembled on the steps of the Carson County Courthouse on Main Street.

Melodie Graves, one of the protesters says recent protests have been steps in the right direction.

“These people have it on their heart that we need to see a change and they are willing to step up and say I’ll be that change,” said Graves.

Another protester, Monica Blakemore says being a single mother, she has fears for her two sons as young African Americans.

“I fear for a call to say that someone-that someone has taken one, rather it be for any reason,” said Blakemore.

The protesters said a change has to come to policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“When we can recognize that it doesn’t matter if you are black, white, Hispanic, Asian, it doesn’t matter. In right or wrong, it has to have the same punishments,” said Blakemore.

Counter-protesters were across the street–and at one point got into a heated conversation with graves, but the protest stayed peaceful.

Graves says everyone needs to come together to help support the cause of equality and justice.

“The thing is all lives can’t matter until black lives matter and so it’s very important. We are just asking for support on what’s going on with so many African Americans being killed by the police, using excessive force. We want justice. We just want to be treated equally,” added Graves.

Graves said change starts at the local level. She said there will be meetings and discussions with Amarillo Police Chief, Martin Birkenfeld, and other local leaders.

Graves said getting the youth involved and picking someone up and pulling them along is important for getting the message out for change.

