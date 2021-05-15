‘Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride’ strolls out motorcycles for charity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Riding for charity was the theme for a big motorcycle ride that took place in Panhandle today.

The Tenth Annual Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride started at the Carson County Ag Barn this morning. The first bike rode out at 9 a.m., and the last bike strolled out at 10 a.m.

Event organizers said all benefits from the event go to the Coffee Memorial Blood Center. Ride participants got a shirt, a good meal and door prizes.