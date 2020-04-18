Blankets of Love making masks and gowns for those in need

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to hit our community, people are reaching out to help others in any way they can. Blankets of Love has stepped up and started making gowns, masks and other things people in the community need.

Blankets of Love have made more than 1,800 masks and 100 gowns for those who need them here in Amarillo.

“Right now, we are doing 100 a day for Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. That’s who we are currently helping. They need a lot,” said Velma Martinez, Organizer of Blankets of Love.

Both the masks and gowns are made of cotton. The masks are made so they can be filtered.

“We are using cotton and then interfacing in the middle, not all of them are like that. Some of them we are having the pocket and then they can put in the whatever filter they want to put in, because we can’t afford it, because we can’t afford the interfacing, ” said Martinez.

The masks and gowns are made off-site and dropped off at Martinez’s home to be picked up by community members that need them.

Blankets of Love have donated what they have made to multiple first responders and non-profits, like Family Support Services, Heal the City, and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brian Thomas with Potter County said within two days of reaching out to Blankets of Love, the Sheriff’s Office had 75 masks for use.

