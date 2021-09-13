Blankets of Love asks community for donations, sewing supplies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Local non-profit organization Blankets of Love has asked the community to consider fabric, fleece, sewing supplies, and cash donations as it begins to prepare for winter. It is also set to host its 5th annual barbeque lunch on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The lunch was described to be scheduled for Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Spicy Mike’s BBQ on S Western Street, with tickets available for $15.

via Blankets of Love

Founded in 2015, Blankets of Love described itself as on a mission to “make sure that not only do these young boys and girls stay warm during our cold winters, but that they also feel the love of Christ when they are at their loneliest times.” The organization reported to have sewn and given away more than 8,000 blankets within the community and overseas since its beginning.

“Our blankets are provided to multiple organizations,” said the non-profit, “including the Ronald McDonald House, Hope-Choice, Family Support Services, the Women’s Shelter, Angel Tree and No Boundaries International.”

The blankets were described as at no cost to families and children, and the organization continued on to say that it hopes to continue operations with the help of donations from the community.

Those who would like to contribute can make out checks to Blankets of Love, and donations can be sent to:

Amarillo Area Baptist Association

C/O Blankets of Love

2123 S. Van Buren

Amarillo, TX 79109-2404