AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Blank Spaces Murals is a local nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide an opportunity for young artists to create murals across Amarillo.

The organization’s mural “ColorArt Amarillo Hometown Stories” won gold at the American Advertising Awards in Amarillo. The organization then won gold for the same mural at the district level. The mural competed with other murals in the state of Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

“Blank Spaces Murals is an internship program for high school and college aged students. We give scholarships out to these kids and teach them how to make art, an actual job. Also, we’re very big into community service, teaching these kids how to invest in the place that you live in, and how to give back to your community while also making a living,” said Blank Spaces Murals project director Shanda O’Neill.

O’Neill said that the student interns have a hand in each of the murals along the way.

“Whenever we talk to a client, we kind of ask them what is it that they are looking for. We take that information back to our students and we have design meetings. We talk about this is what the client is looking for, what ideas do you have. Everyone collaborates and then we kind of teach them that collaboration is a big part of this job,” said O’Neill.

The latest mural created by the organization was in partnership with Opportunity School. The mural was created on the playground of the school. O’Neill said that the organization decided to paint some native Panhandle animals on the mural so it can be educational for the children while also beautifying the city.

“We get contacted a lot from people who really just want to brighten up their area. Amarillo, before the kind of mural movement happened there was just a bunch of brown buildings everywhere. So, just a little bit of color on the wall, a little bit of design and some hard work from some very dedicated teenagers. Really makes a huge difference,” said O’Neill.