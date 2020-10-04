Blank Spaces Murals adds two new murals to the Barrio District of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Blank Spaces Murals is closing out a set of twin murals in the Barrio District of Amarillo at Carrie’s Cakes & Cupcakes Too

The two murals were donated by a local philanthropist, looking to bring color and life to a local business and neighborhood, after the cancellation of the City of Amarillo’s mural grant program earlier this year.

“So this is one we had lined up last year, we had some issues come up when the city mural grant was canceled due to the pandemic and stuff. So we thought it was important to serve the neighborhood that a lot of our interns reside in and put some artwork in our backyard,” said Shawn Kennedy, Executive Director of Blank Spaces Murals and Gallery.

The mural featured at Carrie’s Cakes & Cupcakes Too is the Life is Sweet.

Then the Los Quiero mural directly addresses the neighbors and friends of the Barrio.

“We have two concepts. We have the life is sweet one, which is right behind me. Once again that positive message for the community, it ties into the business. On the other side, we have one for the Hispanic Heritage Month that we thought was important to promote during this time, as we are right in the middle of it,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said the murals should be done soon.

A volunteer helping with the murals, Oscar Cain, lives in the area and said it’s nice to bring a little color to the neighborhood.

“It’s a pretty dull area. All these buildings are ran down. They don’t really stand out. So it’s nice to bring a bit of life to the area,” said Cain.

Carrie’s Cakes is a family-owned and operated business and has baked and donated to multiple organizations within the Caprock High School cluster, which blank spaces said serve as a wonderful example of the community is all about.

These additional murals also come during National Hispanic Heritage Month, recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

