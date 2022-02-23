DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from Blaine Larsen Farms, Inc., the company is taking full responsibility for its actions regarding a 2020 audit by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Department of Labor. In the audit, investigators addressed concerns over labor regulations.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that Blaine Larsen Farms Inc. failed to pay workers with H-2A visas, in addition to workers from the United States all of the wages they are legally due. Specifically, the department said Larsen Farms failed to pay warehouse workers time and one-half of their regular rate of pay when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The company said that its human resources department was unaware that they needed to pay time and a half for warehouse workers who processed and packaged rented potatoes leading to more than $1.3 million in back wages that were paid to affected workers on April 9, 2021.

The department also said the company had violated OSHA temporary labor camp standards by failing to report an outbreak of COVID-19 at the farm, according to previous reports.

In response to the audit, Larsen Farms stated that it worked with a local doctor to manage the outbreak but was unaware they needed to report to a separate entity.

“Larsen Farms has taken these findings, along with several others, very seriously, by introducing major corrective actions, to function lawfully and to improve the employee experience for their personnel. Larsen is constantly improving their organization for the benefit of their employees and their customers,” stated the company in the release.

Larson Farms said that employees who violated company policies were terminated and that once made aware of the investigator’s finding, it hired an outside Human Resources consultant with the aim to set up new processes and procedures.

Since the end of 2020, Larsen Farms said it has completed two full SEDEX Members of Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA) audits done by a third party and will continue to complete annual audits in an effort to be compliant with state and federal laws.