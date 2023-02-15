AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is black history month and to celebrate we are highlighting a few local black-owned businesses. The black-owned businesses we talked to were Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering, Sunday’s Kitchen, The Dean’s List Barbershop and Golden Gate Mortuary. All of these businesses are unique in their own way, but they have one thing in common, showing representation in the community.

“Not just for the North Heights community. We should be and are all over Amarillo, now we are becoming more prevalent. A lot of us that have these skill sets to be kitchen managers, chefs, restaurant owners we’re stepping out, we are going out on faith,” said the owner of Sunday’s Kitchen Ronnie Granger. “It’s something we have to do for the next generation.”

Owner of The Dean’s List Barbershop Garland Mitchell said that after attending Wade Gordon Barber Academy, he was presented with the opportunity to open his business.

“I was pretty much busy as a student. I always had clients and I always reached out to different type of clientele. Just to get a good representation in learning on how to be a barber,” Mitchell said. “After finishing barber school, he actually gave me the opportunity to run a business next door to the barber school.”

Golden Gate Mortuary has been serving the Amarillo area for over 30 years. Owner Joyce Mims talked more about serving everyone in the community.

“We are for the people; we are for everybody in Amarillo. We serve not just in this community, but we just serve,” Mims added. “Anybody that wants to come to Golden Gate Mortuary, we are excited to have them we thank them for allowing us to meet their needs during a very difficult time.”

Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering has been serving food to the community for about eight years. Co-owner Shree Wilson added that the restaurant has seen so much support from the community and because of this the restaurant is able to give back to those in need.

“We do a lot of funerals where they may not have money to carter or whatever. But we always donate and that’s how we give back to the community. I can’t tell you how many people that we have helped,” Wilson said.

There of course are several other black-owned businesses across Amarillo.