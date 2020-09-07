Black Lives Matter memorial held at John Stiff Memorial Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over at John Stiff Memorial Park Monday, members of the community got together to hold a memorial for people killed due to police brutality and racial injustice.

This event was a way for members of the community to get together and speak to one another about topics affecting the country.

Meesha Westmoreland, event coordinator said this event is about speaking to each other instead of speaking out.

Some of the activities of the event included speeches, one-on-one conversions with each other about their feelings when it comes to current issues, poster making, and writings memorializing those who have lost their lives recently.

Westmoreland said this type of event is important in knowing what others are going through.

“We’re hearing each other’s cries instead of trying to make others hear our cries because what’s important right now is being able to feel like we’re being heard to the people that it really matters to,” said Westmoreland.

Westmoreland said having these types of events in Amarillo gives people a voice who feels they may not be heard.

“I feel like Amarillo is not very outspoken about these kinds of things and if we are, we can’t be. We get backlash from everyone who lives here. I don’t want the people that live here to feel like they aren’t able to speak out in what they believe is right,” said Westmoreland.

Reagan Shafer, a community activist attending the event said they hope to continue to do these types of events and get people with differing opinions to spark a conversation and bring the community together.

“We want to hear everybody and we just want to bring this community together, but we also want our voices to be heard and feel validated,” said Shafer.

Westmoreland said everyone, no matter their race, should feel empowered to speak up about their emotions at this time.

