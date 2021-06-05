Black Historical Cultural Center hosts paint event, collaborative effort to join all segments of Amarillo community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Black Historical Cultural Center hosted a collaborative paint by number event today.

Event organizers told us invitation was open to the public to paint a small portion of a mural. The mural reads “Change Happens When People Start Talking.” It’s on the amphitheater wall of the Black Historical Cultural Center.

“I think this has been a hard year for a lot of people,” said McKabry Hollis, Youth Advisory Committee Coordinator for Family Services. “And even this year aside, it’s very serious. Everyone’s very serious and everyone is constantly thinking about work. And so this is just fun and we can come out and paint and listen to music and eat some food and hangout, and just be together as a community.”

The event also had live music and food trucks. According to event officials, community organizations from all parts of Amarillo were at the event offering resources and information.