AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Black Friday shopping at Westgate Mall began at 7 a.m. for shoppers on the High Plains.

Employees arrived as early as 4 a.m., with the day bringing a lot of foot traffic and excitement for major retailers and mall vendors.

“Today’s been real good,” Bobby Spruell, a Dippin’ Dots employee, said. “This is my 16th year here for this gentleman and Black Friday’s an interesting day. You meet a lot of great people. It’s a lot of fun knowing new people in town since the town’s still growing.”

Some shoppers were out to take advantage of the discounted prices.

“Personally, I’m here because I’m looking for the perfect pair of sparkly UGG Boots, and I want them at a discounted price,” said Candra Cobb, a Black Friday shopper.

Others were there specifically to find a gift for their friends and families ahead of Christmas.

“I’m looking for a mothers ring for my mom for Christmas and I just like shopping,” said Abby Nelson, Black Friday Shopper.

According to Adobe, Black Friday is expected to bring in $9 billion in spending.