Bivins Pointe spreads positivity during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bivins Pointe, a senior healthcare facility in Amarillo, posted an encouraging and heartwarming message to their Facebook page this week.

Last Friday, March 20, Bivins Pointe shared photos of their residents holding signs with words of encouragement, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbara West, a Resident at Bivins Pointe, said, “Think about the good experiences they’ve had in their past and all of the positive things that have happened to them and try not to think about negative things”, in regards to what everyone should try to do during this pandemic.

Resident’s signs listed out what they personally have survived through.

Some resident’s signs read that they had survived WWII, The Depression, and even losing loved ones, but they all had an underlying message, this too shall pass.

“They’ve been through so much more than a virus, you know. They’ve lived through World War Two, they’ve lived through the Great Depression, they’ve lived through loss of family members, and I mean they’ve lived an entire lifetime so like, this too we can get through.” said Valerie Trafton, the Activity Director at Bivins Pointe.

