Bivins Foundation closing Bivins Pointe Facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bivins Foundation announced today they will be closing down the Bivins Pointe Facility.

The Bivins Foundation said that it is looking at the changes needed of the senior citizen community and hope to address those needs.

“The needs were very basic; places to live, food, and things to do, but over the years that has changed and the past two years the foundation board has realized that one of its facilities ‘Bivins Pointe’ that provides long term care and rehab services was really a duplication of many others providing the same resources,” said Katharyn Wiegand, Foundation President and CEO”