AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo released information on the annual Respect Life Mass and Walk, set to take place on Jan. 20 and in celebration with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.

Officials detailed that the mass will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20 and will include Bishop Zurek along with diocesan priests. The walk will follow the mass and will begin at Sanborn Park at 15th and Taylor in which attendees will pray the Rosary for Life, Marriage, and Family.

Contact James Schulte in the diocesan Family Life Office at 806-414-1059 for more information on the mass.