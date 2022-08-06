AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo, Bishop John Walter Yanta passed away Saturday morning at the age of 90.
According to the message, Bishop Yanta served the diocese from 1997 to 2008.
Officials wrote that funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Once information becomes public, a followup message will be released.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.