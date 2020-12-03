Bishop Hills Christmas lights tours to begin Friday Dec. 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Bishop Hills Christmas Committee, the Bishop Hills Christmas Lights Tours begin Friday, Dec. 4 and go through Saturday, Dec. 26.

The BH Christmas Comittee said the lights are on from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

According to the BH Christmas Committee the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club will be in Bishop hills each night disturbing candy and taking donations and will wear mask and gloves for everyone’s safety. If you have any old eye glasses you would like to donate to the Lion’s Club, to please bring them when you go to the see the lights.