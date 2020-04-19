Local 16-year-old girl with cancer gets birthday parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a bit of good news today, several members and organizations in the community came out to make one girl’s sixteenth birthday very special, including the Amarillo Police Department and Corvette Club.

Next week is Isabel’s sixteenth birthday so her mother made a call to Lucy Hernandez, Vice President of Camp Alphie to see if they could do something for her, and it just grew from there.

Camp Alphie’s ongoing mission for over thirty years has been to provide a place for children suffering from cancer, as well as their families, to experience new things, make new friends and connections, and relax.

“This is a dream come true. I’m very overwhelmed, but not surprised. I know we are amazing. We have the best community,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said doing this is very meaningful and incredible. She said that the parade was to spread love, joy, and give hope to Isabel during this difficult time.

“She’s a fighter. She’s an overcomer and all of this is for her, just to show her how special she is,” added Hernandez.

