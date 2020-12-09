Billy Ivy, Jr’s death reported as suicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to 47th District Attorney Randall Sims the death of Billy Ivy, Jr. has been ruled as a suicide as shown by the toxicology report.
According to Sims, the toxicology report shows it was an overdose of several combined prescription medications.
According to Sims there was no evidence of criminal wrong by anyone at the corrections center.
The investigation was completed by the Texas Rangers.
