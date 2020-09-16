Billy Ivy Jr. found dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas, Billy Ivy, Jr. has died.

This morning at around 1:40 a.m., officers at the Potter County Detention Center reportedly found Billy Ivy, Jr., 52, unresponsive in his cell. Medical intervention was performed until he was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor has ordered an autopsy for Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Ivy was arrested for Capital Murder by Remuneration in the shooting death of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child.

Ivy was also arrested on the charge of Capital Murder by Terror/Threat or Other Felony for the murder of Nicole Moore, missing since December of 2016 and subject to ongoing search.

Ivy was arrested on May 4, the death penalty was sought against him.

This story will be updated with further developments.

