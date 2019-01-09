Billboards Promoting Border Wall GoFundMe Appear in Amarillo Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The fight for President Trump's border wall has come to Amarillo.

Two billboards on I-40 in the city are encouraging people to donate to a GoFundMe page in support of the border wall.

The fundraiser was started by a Florida Veteran and has raised more than $19,600,000 at the time this article was written.

Randy Burkett, owner of Burkett Outdoor Advertising, said he originally put the billboards up after donating to the GoFundMe himself to support the campaign.

"Well with his background, you know he served and everything he's lost, a triple amputee, it caught my eye," said Burkett. "I mean if he's willing to spend his time on this and he's having some success doing it, I didn't mind getting behind it at all."

The signs have been up for three weeks.