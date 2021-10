AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank announced that Bill Bandy, along with an employer contribution from Zurich, will match Hunger-Fighting donations up to $1,000.

That will be happening on Tuesday, Oct. 12, which is also “National Farmer’s Day.”

The HPFB said in the Texas Panhandle, 1 in 6 neighbors, including 1 in 5 children, currently struggle with reliable access to nutritious food.

Last year, HPFB said it distributed a record-breaking 9 million pounds of food.