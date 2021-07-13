Bill Bandy along with an employer contribution from Zurich will be matching any Hunger-Fighting gifts up to $1,000 to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fighting food insecurity on the High Plains.

According to the High Plains Food Bank, Bill Bandy, along with an employer contribution from Zurich, will be matching any Hunger-Fighting gifts up $1,000.

That will be happening on Thursday, July 15, which is also “National Give Something Away Day”.

“We have partnered with our supporter and good friend Bill Bandy and his employer Zurich for a match opportunity and we know most people are very blessed and we have more than we really need and this is a wonderful opportunity to think of those who are less fortunate and who are maybe struggling to get food on the table,” said Tina Brohlin, Director of Development, High Plains Food Bank.

Last year, HPFB distributed a record breaking 9 million pounds of food.