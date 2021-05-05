BIG WIN: Amarillo resident wins $1 million Powerball® prize

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo resident bought a winning ticket from Toot’n Totum on NE 24th Avenue, in April, gaining a $1 million prize.
The Quick Pick ticket was reported to match all five of the white ball numbers drawn (10-21-26-41-49), but not the red Powerball number (25).
According to the Lottery, Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.
Drawings occur each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.
