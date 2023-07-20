AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Restaurant Association announced that the owners of two iconic Amarillo restaurants, The Drunken Oyster as well as The Big Texan Steak Ranch, were the inaugural recipients of two new major awards at a July event in Houston.

Rory Schepisi of The Drunken Oyster and Savor received the “Rising Star Award” during the event, described by the TRA as an award to recognize the hard work that goes into opening a restaurant. Bobby and Danny Lee of The Big Texan Steak Ranch received the “Deep in the Heart Award” designed to highlight successful and creative restaurant owners and chefs not located in one of the four big metro areas of Texas.

The TRA detailed that the awards ceremony and following party were held in Houston on July 9 as a part of the 86th annual Texas Restaurant Show event. The evening also included bites from 26 Texas restaurants, a mixologist competition, and a live performance by BMI recording artist Jack Ingram.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to recognize these individuals and companies who have gone above and beyond to support the hospitality industry in our great state. The Texas Restaurant Association congratulates all of the winners of this year’s Texas Restaurant Awards. Their hard work and dedication are truly inspiring, and we look forward to seeing even more success from these honorees in the years to come,” said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President & CEO of the TRA and TRF, “The nominees and winners are a shining example of excellence in the Texas hospitality industry.”

Standing as the nation’s largest restaurant association, the TRA noted that its Texas Restaurant Awards have been coveted by hospitality leaders in the state for more than 30 years. The association also added new awards in its 2023 season, alongside new major award categories.

Awards given out during the 2023 event included:

Innovation in Education Award (McAllen ISD S.T.R.I.D.E.S. Program)

Excellence in Journalism Award (Pat Sharpe, Executive Editor, Texas Monthly)

Restaurant Industry Champion Award (Rep. Dustin Burrows, TX-83, and Sen. Brandon Creighton, TX-4)

The Skeeter Miller Excellence in Advocacy Award (Don “Skeeter” Miller, County Line BBQ)

Rising Star Award (Rory Schepisi, The Drunken Oyster & Savor)

Deep in the Heart Award (Bobby and Danny Lee, The Big Texan Steak Ranch)

Community Impact Award (Chris Shepherd, Southern Smoke Foundation)

Outstanding Restauranteur of the Year Award (Blanca Aldaco, Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine)

Hall of Honor (Capwell “Cappy” Lawton, Cappy’s Restaurant, Jerry Morales, Mulberry Cafe)

Chef Tim Kelly Award for Educator Excellence (Cheryll Harris, Emmett J. Conrad High School)

The Carmelo Mauro Spirit of Generosity Award (Auto-Chlor & Ecolab)

Further information on the awards and the TRA can be found on its website.