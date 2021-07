AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Big Idaho Potato Truck rolled into Amarillo as part of the Idaho Potato Commission’s National Advertising Campaign.

It is 28 feet long, 10 feet wide, and 11.5 feet tall.

The Idaho Potato Commission said Idaho Potatoes are the only spuds to have certification from the American Heart Association.

If it were real, it would take nearly 7,000 years to grow, make over 20,000 servings of mashed potatoes, and take two years to bake.