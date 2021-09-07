Big Brothers Big Sisters to host WNBA, NCAA legend at annual luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle organization is hosting its annual Mentoring Matters Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Embassy Suites in downtown Amarillo, featuring WNBA and NCAA champion Sheryl Swoopes.

According to a news release from the organization, Swoopes was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. Often referred to as the “Female Michael Jordan,” Swoopes was the first player signed to the WNBA and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, a four-time WNBA champion and a NCAA national champion.

“Now more than ever, in our changing times, I believe that having mentors available to children is more important than it has ever been,” Swoopes said in the release. “I look forward to coming to Amarillo and speaking at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s Mentoring Matters Luncheon to share my experiences as an athlete, coach and a mentor, and encourage others to step up to be a Big Brother or Big Sister for our youth. We are bigger together.”

Tickets for the event will be available until 5 p.m. Wednesday, along with a limited number of tickets being available at the event. For more information, contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle organization at 806-351-2210, or visit their website here.