Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle to host ‘Mentoring Matters’ luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle (BBBS) is expected to hold the 2021 “Mentoring Matters” luncheon Sept. 9, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Amarillo Downtown Yellow Rose Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m.

According to BBBS, WNBA and NCAA National Champion, Hall of Famer, and Olympic Gold Medalist Sheryl Swoops will speak at the event.

“Now more than ever, in our changing times, I believe that having mentors available to children is more important than it has ever been,” Swoopes said. “I look forward to coming to Amarillo and speaking at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s Mentoring Matters Luncheon to share my experiences as an athlete, coach and a mentor, and encourage others to step up to be a Big Brother or Big Sister for our youth. We are Bigger Together.”

“Sheryl Denise Swoopes is regarded as one of the greatest female athletes of all time.” reported the BBBS. “She is often referred to as the “Female Michael Jordan”, and was inducted in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. Swoopes was the first player signed to the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and with the introduction of the Nike Air Swoopes in 1995, Sheryl became the first female athlete to have a Nike Signature Shoe named after her. Sheryl is a 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist, 4-time WNBA Champion, and a NCAA National Champion.”

Those interested in purchasing tickets, a table, or sponsoring the event should contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle at 806-351-2210, or visit their website here.