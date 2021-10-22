Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle to host ‘Clay for Kids’ Sake,’ Oct. 23

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle (BBBSTxPan) is putting on a fun event for local kids on Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to BBBSTxPan, the organizations is set to host the 2nd annual “Clays for Kids’ Sake” at River Bank Ranch, which will help with funds for BBBS to “continue their mission, which is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.”

Clays for Kids’ Sake will be 4-person teams on a 10-station course, with the shooter providing the shotgun, eye & ear protection, and 100 rounds of ammo, according to BBBSTxPan.

The schedule of events is as follows provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters:

1:00 p.m. – check-in

1:30 p.m. – mandatory safety meeting

2:00 p.m. – sporting clay shoot

5:00 p.m. – happy hour

6:00 p.m. – horse races

7:00 p.m. – dinner

8:00 p.m. – awards and live auction

9:00 p.m. – entertainment

Big Brothers Big Sisters stated, “Please know that we are taking all the necessary precautions to follow the appropriate COVID-19 guidelines to keep our sponsors, attendees, and staff safe.”

To reserve your team visit click here or call 806-351-2210.