Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle holds online ‘Bowl For Kids’ Sake’ raffle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle was forced to cancel one of their biggest fundraiser events, “Bowl For Kids’ Sake,” in the spring due to COVID-19, but they have found a way to keep the event alive in a different way.

The agency had to make some adjustments to their signature fundraiser to keep it alive this year.

Bowling will not be a part of the event, but the agency decided to continue the event raffle, which will happen online this month. Money donated to the raffle will help the agency mentor youth in the Panhandle.

“Mentorship is important and we need big brothers and big sisters more than ever for our kids here in the Texas Panhandle. So if you’re unable to take part in the raffle, think about volunteering, think about being a big brother or big sister,” said Resource Development Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle, Lori Crofford.

The raffle being held online includes two-round trip tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas as well as other prizes and only costs $10 to enter.

Those wanting to donate can enter the raffle anytime within the month of June by clicking here, or by visiting https://go.rallyup.com/panhandlebigsraffle. Winners for the raffle will be drawn come July 1, 2020.

The agency said all funds raised will help them continue their mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

