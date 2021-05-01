Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Bowl For Kids’ Sake event, positively impacting High Plains youth the ultimate goal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Making a positive impact on children was the main goal of the Bowl For Kids’ Sake event this evening. The event, which was held at Western Bowl, was put on through a collaborative effort between Big Brothers Big Sisters and CNS Pantex.

Lori Crofford, Research Development Director for Panhandle BBBS, said they have set a fundraising goal of $70,000, which goes to match kids with an adult mentor who is a positive influence.

“Any amount of money that we get is great,” said Crofford. “Every year we try to raise at least $70,000 from Bowl For Kids’ Sake, because this money goes to help match Big Brothers to kids ages 6-12 here in our area.”

Crofford said that youth in the High Plains region who come from less than favorable circumstances are the ones that BBBS aims to reach.

“The kids from broken homes, single parent families, kids that have parents who are incarcerated. These are the kids we serve, and donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters or volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, you’re helping us match adult mentors with these kids who really need it.”

The registration deadline for the event has passed unfortunately, but there are other ways to participate and support BBBS. The agency said it is hosting the Bowl For Kids’ Sake Raffle online. In the raffle, participants have a chance to win a necklace from Barnes Jewelry worth over $700, two tickets to see Dwight Yoakam live in concert at the Amarillo Civic Center in October, and over 20 other prizes. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Panhandle BBBS website.