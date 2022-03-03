AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to representatives with the fifth annual Phillips 66® Live to the Full Heroes™program, a teacher and counselor from Will Rogers Elementary School will be recognized for the impact she has had in the Amarillo community.

Alexa Ybarra and two other “teacher heroes” will be honored in a reception, according to representatives, and receive a donation to help further their programs and efforts. The Live to the Full Heroes program takes place each year as a part of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, and the teachers will also be recognized on court during the men’s basketball semifinal game.

The donations to the recognized teachers will be paired with Phillips 66’s $100,000 school supplies donations to Amarillo, Lubbock, and Kansas City metro-area schools, noted representatives. Phillips 66 also paired with DonorsChoose, described as a nonprofit education organization aiming to help connect teachers with donors to fund their classroom projects.

The list of 2022 Live to the Full Heroes, as announced by representatives:

Alexa Ybarra – Will Rogers Elementary School

Alexa’s students come to school every day with wonder and excitement, but not all of them come from the most privileged households. Because of this, she’s made it her mission to provide her students with a sense of stability they might not have. Through sensory rooms and art therapy, she offers her students a safe space to escape from the difficulties they might face outside of the classroom.

Andrea Smetana – Fox Hill Elementary School

Andrea always felt that it was important to make sure all of her students felt included, especially outside of the classroom. With recess being so important to childhood development, she made it her mission to get equipment that made everyone feel welcome to play. Now each of her curious kids has the tools to become the well-rounded, lifelong learners they deserve to be.

Caitlin McCartney – Guadalupe Centers High School

Caitlin didn’t always plan on becoming a teacher, but she always planned on making a difference no matter what she did. What was originally a challenge quickly became a calling and a passion. Now her heart lies in Guadalupe Centers High School, where she focuses on seeing, hearing and meeting her students where they are and getting them to where they want to be.