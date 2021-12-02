Beyond Billy Ivy: Dison sentenced to prison on murder conspiracy charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Another chapter in the grim saga of Billy Ivy, Jr., even after his death in September 2020, was continued this year as the next in his line of associates was sentenced to prison.

Kimberly Dison, 50, was sentenced to 42 months in state jail after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. The charges came in reference to September 2017, in which court documents said that Dison conspired with Billy Elmore and Billy Glenn Ivy with the intention to murder another person.

Elmore was shot and killed days after the alleged incident in September 2017, during a stand-off with the Amarillo Police Department SWAT Team.

Originally in 2017, Dison was indicted on charges of attempted capital murder for hire. However, in June 2021 those charges were dismissed. Instead, for the same incident, court documents described that Dison pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy.

Ivy himself was facing a number of charges in both Potter and Randall County ranging from arson to murder-for-hire, with the death penalty being sought against him. However, the charges were dismissed due to his death.

The full timeline of the cases surrounding Billy Ivy, Jr. can be found here.

This story is ongoing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.