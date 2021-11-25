Better Business Bureau releases tips for shopping this holiday season

A lone shopper pushes a cart past a display for Christmas sales in a Costco warehouse late Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with bare store shelves and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau has released some tips for holiday shoppers to take advantage of deals and help out local businesses.

Before you head out the door, the BBB said:

Check sales ads and store promotions and comparison shop for the best deal.

Be aware of exclusions, timeframes or quantity limits.

If you find a popular item that’s extremely discounted, be careful. It could be an imitation or someone wanting to take your money and not deliver the product.

As you are shopping:

Ask about return policies and warranties before you check out. Stores are free to set their own return policies and timeframes to make those returns. They can also state if you get money back or a store credit only.

Ask for a gift receipt to include with your gift.

Be safe – ask a security guard or store employee to walk you to your car if you’re alone or feel unsafe.

When you get home:

Keep receipts

Encourage the receiver of the gift to keep all packaging until they know they will not be returning your gift.

Keep warranty information in a safe place.

This upcoming Saturday is “Small Business Saturday” and the BBB has some tips to help you and help support these businesses.

Find local sales by following small businesses on social media.

Take time to get to know local owners and share your Small Business Saturday on social media with hashtags #BBB and #ShopSmall.

Remember to eat small, too! Local, independently owned restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops welcome customers while they’re out and about.

The BBB also released some helpful tips and ways to try and avoid scams for online shopping this upcoming “Cyber Monday” and any deals throughout the holiday shopping season:

Shop with well known retailers. Local shops have an online presence and many options that you can pick up without having to wait, or pay for shipping.

Make sure the site is secure at checkout. The URL should begin with https://

Beware of look-a-like sites. Scammers copy well known sites and send out ads just like real stores. It may be hard to tell the difference, so read the URL and don’t click on links from unknown sources.

