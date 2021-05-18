Better Business Bureau offer tips for hiring a ‘trustworthy’ contractor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) are offering tips and red flags for people looking for a contractor to help with cleanup or minor repairs in light of recent storms, according to the BBB.

Janna Kiehl, BBB President, explained the importance of choosing a good contractor.

“Doing a little research now will save time and headaches later.” Kiehl said. “A call to BBB before your project is a lot faster and easier when you’re looking for a good company than it is after you have done business with a questionable company.”

Here are some tips that the BBB said will help before you pay or sign with a contractor: