Better Business Bureau hosting ‘Secure Your ID Day’ ID protection event April 24, free of charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Identity theft continues to be a problem and securing your ID is one of the most important things you can do. The Better Business Bureau is helping Amarillo area citizens do just that as the BBB Secure Your ID Day is returning.

The free drive-thru event will be held Saturday, April 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. in the Med Center parking lot, located at 3501 Soncy in Amarillo. BBB officials said the event is completely touch free, participants are asked to please remain in their car at all times, and citizens just drive up, drop off their shredder ready items and drive off.

“One of the simplest ways you can protect yourself is by shredding documents with personal information,” said Janna Kiehl, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau Amarillo. “If they get into the trash, the information could be stolen and used, compromising your good name. Clean out files, gather your shredding and we will see you on Saturday!”

Document Shredding Service, Pat Davis Properties and the Amarillo Police Department are sponsoring the event. BBB said participants can bring up to four boxes or bags of paper.

According to BBB officials, items that need to be shredded:

Pre-approved credit offers.

Documents with Social Security numbers, bank or credit card account numbers on them that you no longer need to keep.

Recycling paper.

Items that don’t need shredding, according to BBB officials: