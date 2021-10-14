Better Business Bureau Free Shred Day event on Oct. 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau said its Free Shred Day event will be on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The free on-site document shredding event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Med Center parking lot at 3501 Soncy.

The BBB said fraud and identity theft are on a steady increase and during the past eighteen months, more people shopped online. The scammers were also working overtime to steal information and it is important to be diligent and know the signs of fraud.

Some tips that the BBB offer are:

Check your credit report regularly.

Question unknown charges and under no circumstances should you share your social security number, account numbers, etc. with someone you do not know.

Check with the company by looking up a number, never calling back a number they provide.

Stop receiving pre-approved credit card offers and shred documents that have account or social security numbers.

“Never provide your numbers or passwords to someone who calls you,” said Janna Kiehl, BBB President, “they may not be who they claim to be.”