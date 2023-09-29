AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Better Business Bureau’s Student Video Contest will give Texas Panhandle high schools the opportunity to win equipment for their school along with personal prizes, and will be open for registration in October.

According to officials with BBB, they are encouraging high schools to get ready for the sixth annual Student Video Contest. Officials added that this contest is an opportunity to create, produce and star in videos based on a BBB theme. The contest awards over $4,500 annually.

Registration opens on Monday and teams will be able to register throughout the competition, videos are due on Nov. 3.

According to BBB, students will be able to enhance their skills to create and solve problems using sound ethical decisions. Officials went on to say that the contest will give students experience in video production and marketing and help educate students on BBB’s trust principles.

Public voting for the contest will be held from Nov. 6 through Nov. 26. Prizes will be awarded at the Pitch Meeting on Nov. 30, and the public is invited to attend.

The contest will include online voting along with judging based on video content, production, messaging and in-person presentations.

Prizes for the Student Video Contest

1st place- $2,000 in equipment plus prizes for each team member

2nd place- $1,000 in equipment plus prizes for each team member

3rd place- $750 in equipment

4th place- $500 in equipment

5th place- $250 in equipment

For more details on the contest and how to apply, visit here.